BREAKING: Gloucester RHP Mason Dobbs commits to MTSU

Mason Dobbs pitching. Photo from his Instagram @masondobbs23

Middle Tennessee baseball struck again on Thursday evening as it acquired star Gloucester reliever Mason Dobbs, he announced on social media. The RHP will have two years of eligibility remaining, but with the new JUCO rules, he has a chance for more. “As soon as MTSU reached out, I was immediately interested. I’ve seen and heard a lot of good stuff about it [Middle Tennessee],” Dobbs told GoMiddle. “But as soon as I got down to campus, it felt like a place I needed to be. It felt like home.”

Coming out of high school, Dobbs went heavily under the radar and was ranked the No. 247 player in New Jersey and No. 2,123 RHP nationally by Perfect Game. He committed to Gloucester and instantly made an impact. In his two seasons with the Roadrunners, Dobbs compiled a 2.94 ERA, 97 strikeouts to 26 walks, and a 1.12 WHIP through 70 1/3 innings. He was a very effective arm on one of the best NJCAA DIII teams, winning back-to-back national championships with Gloucester. The rising junior posted a 2.01 ERA and 45 strikeouts to nine walks in 2025 while continuing to raise his stock. He offers a versatile arm as he can pitch multiple roles, great strikeout stuff, good control, good competitiveness, and the ability to pound the strike zone.