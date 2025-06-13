BREAKING: Gloucester RHP Mason Dobbs commits to MTSU

Middle Tennessee baseball struck again on Thursday evening as it acquired star Gloucester reliever Mason Dobbs, he announced on social media. The RHP will have two years of eligibility remaining, but with the new JUCO rules, he has a chance for more.
“As soon as MTSU reached out, I was immediately interested. I’ve seen and heard a lot of good stuff about it [Middle Tennessee],” Dobbs told GoMiddle. “But as soon as I got down to campus, it felt like a place I needed to be. It felt like home.”
Coming out of high school, Dobbs went heavily under the radar and was ranked the No. 247 player in New Jersey and No. 2,123 RHP nationally by Perfect Game. He committed to Gloucester and instantly made an impact. In his two seasons with the Roadrunners, Dobbs compiled a 2.94 ERA, 97 strikeouts to 26 walks, and a 1.12 WHIP through 70 1/3 innings.
He was a very effective arm on one of the best NJCAA DIII teams, winning back-to-back national championships with Gloucester.
The rising junior posted a 2.01 ERA and 45 strikeouts to nine walks in 2025 while continuing to raise his stock. He offers a versatile arm as he can pitch multiple roles, great strikeout stuff, good control, good competitiveness, and the ability to pound the strike zone.
Dobbs garnered a lot of attention from mid-major programs like Middle Tennessee, Abilene Christian, Towson, and more. The Blue Raiders stood out from the jump, but he would have to make a tough decision. The right-handed hurler took visits following his sophomore season, but one program stood out: MTSU.
“My visit was amazing. As soon as I got to Murfreesboro, it felt like home. We got to tour the campus, the athletic facilities, and the baseball stadium. I was blown away,” said Dobbs. “What stood out to me the most was the stadium. It’s a beautiful stadium with a great playing surface, and I cannot wait to step on the mound.”
He’s committed to MTSU, but his role is not set in stone due to the versatility he offers. However, he tells me the obvious spot is a high-leverage reliever to come into the game and either close it out or get it to the closer.
Wherever he’s used, Dobbs has the potential to be an excellent arm for the Blue Raiders in 2026.
“The two [head coach Jerry Meyers and pitching coach Adam Wisniewski] combined are going to make me a much better pitcher, that’s a huge reason why I chose MTSU,” he says. “They brought up the perfect amount of development, but more importantly, the winning factor. All the coaches want to win, which was my biggest factor in choosing my next home.”
Dobbs joins a bullpen with transfers Matthew Porchas, Ethan Robinson, and John Michael Pickens, as well as returnees like Ollie Akens, Matthew Driver, and Colin Kerrigan. With those seven leading the way, the Blue Raiders may have solved the bullpen issues that plagued the program for many years.