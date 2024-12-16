BREAKING: Elite freshman punter Grant Chadwick enters transfer portal

He will have three seasons of eligibility to use at the next stop in his collegiate career.

As the activity of the transfer portal continues to take place, Middle Tennessee suffered a significant blow this morning with standout punter Grant Chadwick announcing he has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Head coach Derek Mason described Chadwick as a 'true weapon' during this season and that was an accurate assessment as he was able to completely change the field position game with his long punts and long hang time that prevented any return yards.

As a true freshman, he averaged 43.6 yards per punt with a long of 60. When you factor in the 18 total returns for 122 yards, he ended the year with a net average of 40.8 yards per punt.

He also flashed a nice touch, pinning opponents inside their 20-yard line on 21 boots.

According to Kohl's, he was rated as the 11th-best punter recruit in the entire nation last recruiting cycle and should be a massive pickup for a special teams coordinator somewhere else.