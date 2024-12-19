BREAKING: Dynamic WR Nahzae Cox commits to MTSU

After the loss of Omari Kelly, MTSU desperately needed a deep-threat receiver. It seems they’ve found that in 6’5 wideout Nahzae Cox has committed to MTSU, GoMiddle has learned. He has two years of edibility remaining.
“The unity and family atmosphere at MTSU played a huge role in my choice,” say’s Cox. “Coach Mason has a strong track record of developing top-tier talent, and the environment here felt like home not just for me, but for my family as well.“
Coming out of high school, Cox signed to play at Fresno City College, a JUCO school in Fresno, California.
The tall receiver had just 108 receiving yards in his freshman season but would have a breakout campaign in 2024. Cox hauled in 23 passes for 562 yards and five scores in eight games while leading the nation with 24.4 yards a catch.
The California native hit the portal right as it opened and quickly gained a lot of interest, picking up 14 Division I offers, including Middle Tennessee.
Cox visited MTSU on Monday and loved it, raving about the coaching staff and the program's trajectory.
“What really sealed the deal for me was during the visit when I was tested on plays and we broke down my film,” said Cox. “I realized then that this coaching staff is going to push me and coach me hard to prepare me for the next level. That experience solidified my belief that MTSU is the perfect place for me.“
It took two days following his visit to decide he wanted to be a Blue Raider. He looks like a deep threat who can take the top off a defense, just like Kelly was in 2024.
He joins a WR room with Cam’Ron Lacy, Myles Butler, Gamarion Carter, Josh Evans, and others.