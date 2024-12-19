BREAKING: Dynamic WR Nahzae Cox commits to MTSU

After the loss of Omari Kelly, MTSU desperately needed a deep-threat receiver. It seems they’ve found that in 6’5 wideout Nahzae Cox has committed to MTSU, GoMiddle has learned. He has two years of edibility remaining.

“The unity and family atmosphere at MTSU played a huge role in my choice,” say’s Cox. “Coach Mason has a strong track record of developing top-tier talent, and the environment here felt like home not just for me, but for my family as well.“

Coming out of high school, Cox signed to play at Fresno City College, a JUCO school in Fresno, California.

The tall receiver had just 108 receiving yards in his freshman season but would have a breakout campaign in 2024. Cox hauled in 23 passes for 562 yards and five scores in eight games while leading the nation with 24.4 yards a catch.

The California native hit the portal right as it opened and quickly gained a lot of interest, picking up 14 Division I offers, including Middle Tennessee.

Cox visited MTSU on Monday and loved it, raving about the coaching staff and the program's trajectory.