As it presently stands, the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders have 15 incoming transfers, coming by the way of the portal. There are nine guys on the offensive side of the ball, and there is six on the defensive side of the ball. Eight of the incoming guys are coming from power four programs. For this article, we zero in on the offensive players. Those guys are: - Gamarion Carter. Vanderbilt. Wide Receiver - Ellis Adams. Tennessee Tech. Offensive Lineman - Brian Brewton. UCONN. Running Back - Miles Butler. Central Arkansas. Wide Receiver - Ryan Hoerstkamp. Missouri. Tight End. - Omari Kelly. Auburn. Wide receiver. - Marcus Miller. UNLV. Offensive Line - Hayes Sutton. Duke. Wide receiver - Xavier Williams. UCF. QB

Advertisement

If you are a fan of the Blue Raiders, in the most recent years, you have probably asked yourself, "Where's the beef in the trenches?" You want beef, well you have beef with Ellis Adams.He stands over 6'4, and a weight that eclipses the 340 pound mark. Adams is an offensive lineman who transferred to MT from Tennessee Tech. Ellis came through the high school ranks, as was in the 2019 signing class for the Golden Eagles. In 2019, Adams appeared in four games. During his second season, he competed in two games. In his third and fourth year he played in nine games each. Last season he appeared in four games. Adams' Rivals profile indicates his weight is north of 360 pounds. If that is indeed accurate, from an outsiders perspective, he may need to shed some weight. Regardless, he is a good piece of clay to work with.

When firing up the tape for Vanderbilt wide receiver transfer, Gamarion Carter, the one word that comes to mind is "playmaker." Carter flashed during spring camp, showcasing his ability. Here is one clip inside Floyd Stadium.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WYW5kZXJiaWx0IHRyYW5zZmVyIHJlY2VpdmVyIEdhbWFyaW9uIENh cnRlciB3YXJtaW5nIHVwIGZvciB0aGUgc3ByaW5nIGdhbWUuIEhhcyBzaGlu ZWQgdGhpcyBzcHJpbmcgYXMgYW4gZXhwbG9zaXZlIHBsYXltYWtlciA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNE1MTU9Yd2N0YyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzRNTE1PWHdjdGM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU2hheW5lIFBpY2tlcmluZyAo QHNoYXluZXBfbWVkaWEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v c2hheW5lcF9tZWRpYS9zdGF0dXMvMTc3OTIwNjA4ODY3NzU1MjYyNz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Carter arrived on West End in 2021. He redshirted that season, and did not appear in any games. In 2022 he appeared in eight games, catching six receptions for 127 yards. In his third stint, Carter appeared in seven games, and had one game with two snags for a career high 48 yards. Here is his high school tape.



Brian Brewton is a dynamic tailback who signed with UCONN for the 2020 recruiting class. On top of the offer from the Huskies, Brewton boasted offers from: St. Thomas College, Kansas, Boston College, and Missouri. During his first campaign with him receiving playing time, Brewton played sparingly, getting six carries for 26 yards. Second season he had 20 carries for 85 yards, which is five yards per carry. In 2023, he had 3 carries for 19 yards. Brewton was a prolific returner for the Huskies. Here is some of his highlights.

Receiver Myles Butler, entered the transfer portal, leaving Central Arkansas, on April 18. He gave his official pledge to the Blue Raiders on May 14. He ultimately chose the Blue Raiders over offers from Charlotte and Bowling Green. In high school, he was sifting through offers from: Troy, Delta State. Austin Peay, Indiana, and Bethune Cookman. Last season Butler accumulated 453 receiving yards, on 35 catches.During the year before that, he had 22 snags for 442 yards.During his first year playing he had two catches for 39 yards. At 6'2, Butler is a guy who can play inside, but is also capable of sliding outside.

MTSU fans have been clamoring for guys capable of playing high level football. Ryan Hoerstkamp seems to fit this mold. Hoerstkamp is a tight end who signed with the Missouri Tigers for the class of 2021. He was issued a red shirt while at Missouri. He was red shirted for 2021, even though he did play in the max four games that season. That season he started in the Armed Forces Bowl. During his red shirt freshman campaign at Missouri, he appeared in nine ballgames. He was utilized primarily as a blocking tight end. In that 2022 season, he started in two games. This past season in 2023, he participated In just one game. In mid-April Hoerstkamp announced that he was entering the transfer portal. On May 17 he announced that he was picking the Blue Raiders.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gcm9tIG9uZSBjaGFwdGVyIHRvIHRoZSBuZXh0PGJyPkV4Y2l0ZWQg dG8gZ2V0IHRvIHdvcmshIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9jb21taXR0ZWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNjb21taXR0ZWQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9F MFFsa1Y1eUxHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRTBRbGtWNXlMRzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyDwn6aPIChAUnlhbkhvZXJzdGthbXApIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnlhbkhvZXJzdGthbXAvc3RhdHVzLzE3OTE0NzQ4 NzQ2OTI1NDI3OTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE3LCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Hoerstkamp was fairly highly touted when coming up through the high school ranks. He boasted offers from: Alabama, Washington, Arizona, UCF, Indiana, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Missouri, Dartmouth, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Arkansas State, Memphis, Arkansas, South Dakota, Kentucky and others.

Omari Kelly is a wide receiver who brings some pedigree to the table. Kelly was dubbed a four-star coming out of high school, where he ultimately signed with Auburn. He was in the class of 2022, and was heralded as a blue chip prospect. He had some heavy hitters vying for his services. Some of the big boys who offered included: Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame Oklahoma, Tennessee, LSU, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. As a freshman at Auburn, he earned playing time right off of the bat. He played in every single game in 2022. He had a handful of pass receptions. Last season, in 2023, he was more of a rotational piece in a loaded wideout room. Last December, on December 1, he announced his was entering the portal. Just 17 days later, on December 18, he picked Middle Tennessee State. Kelly was an early enrollee at MTSU and shined in spring ball.





Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0IGR1ZGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9r ZWxseV9vbWFyaT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa2VsbHlfb21hcmk8 L2E+IPCfpK88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv Qm9yb0J1aWx0TWlkZGxlTWFkZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0Jvcm9CdWlsdE1pZGRsZU1hZGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zaTVjRUJ4MEFMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vM2k1Y0VC eDBBTDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWRkbGUgVGVubmVzc2VlIEZvb3RiYWxs IChATVRfRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVRfRkIv c3RhdHVzLzE3NzI0MjY4NzA1Njg0NDM5NzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+TWFyY2ggMjYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+LkBjYW5lc3FiMTEg4p6h77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20va2VsbHlfb21hcmk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGtl bGx5X29tYXJpPC9hPiDwn5qAPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0Jvcm9CdWlsdE1pZGRsZU1hZGU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCb3JvQnVpbHRNaWRkbGVNYWRlPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMTRUVWx5eTVteSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tLzE0VFVseXk1bXk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlkZGxlIFRlbm5lc3Nl ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE1UX0ZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL01UX0ZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzc0OTcxMTUzNjk1NTMxMzMwP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Middle Tennessee State added more beef to the trenches, landing UNLV transfer, Marcus Miller. Miller is a towering figure, with a height over 6'4 and a weight hovering around the 300 pound mark. He picked the Blue Raiders on April 29. He was in the portal only 18 days, considering he entered the portal on April 11. Miller spent his first year in Las Vegas in 2020 as a red shirted member of the team. Rivals had Miller had him pegged as a two-star during the evaluation process. During high school he boasted offers from: UNLV, Wyoming, William and Mary, Utah State, UTEP, San Jose State, New Mexico State, Nevada, Hawaii, Eastern Washington, and Sacramento State. Shane Pickering, recruiting analyst at GoMiddle, had an article on Miller, when Miller opted to become a Blue Raider.





Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91bmx2Zm9vdGJh bGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHVubHZmb290YmFsbDwvYT7igJlz IE5vLiA5IHJhbmtlZCBydXNoaW5nIE9MIE1hcmN1cyBNaWxsZXIgZHJpdmVz IEphY29iIEFodW1hZGEgdG8gdGhlIGdyb3VuZCBkdXJpbmcgcHJlLWdhbWUg d2FybXVwLiA8YnI+PGJyPvCfjqU6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTWlrZURpeG9uX1ZTVD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWlr ZURpeG9uX1ZTVDwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvVU5MVkZCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jVU5MVkZCPC9hPiB8IFZlZ2FzIFNwb3J0cyBUb2RheSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vc1c2Qkllam9UMiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NXNkJJ ZWpvVDI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVmVnYXMgU3BvcnRzIFRvZGF5IChAVmVn YXNTcG9ydHNURCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WZWdh c1Nwb3J0c1REL3N0YXR1cy8xNzE1ODY2NTcyMzAzMjQxNjM5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

During the portal period, Middle Tennessee State landed a wide receiver who has been around the block. Hayes Sutton picked the Blue Raiders on April 28.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+Zj/Cfj7wgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N VF9GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVRfRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hEZXJla01hc29uP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaERlcmVrTWFzb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OdHFHak0xa3hLIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTnRxR2pN MWt4SzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXllcyBTdXR0b24gKEBoYXllc19zdXR0 OW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGF5ZXNfc3V0dDlu L3N0YXR1cy8xNzg0NjE4MDIxMTExMTg5NTk3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Sutton was in the class of 2019 coming out of high school, and he picked the Ivy League route, signing with Brown. Sutton spent multiple seasons at Brown, where he shined. As a freshman he snagged 19 balls for 163 yards. In 2021 56 receptions for 528 yards. His last season at Brown he 47 grabs for 433 yards. Before ultimately ending up in Murfreesboro, Sutton picked Duke after his stint with Brown.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIEkgd2lsbCBiZSBncmFkIHRyYW5z ZmVycmluZyB0byBEdWtlIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRHVrZUZPT1RCQUxMP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBEdWtlRk9PVEJBTEw8L2E+IEBEZXJla01pbGxlckR1a2UgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3R6Y09RcFU2alEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90emNP UXBVNmpRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhheWVzIFN1dHRvbiAoQGhheWVzX3N1 dHQ5bikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXllc19zdXR0 OW4vc3RhdHVzLzE2NDk4Njg1ODIwNjU0MTQxNDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

MTSU added another quarterback to the roster with the addition of Xavier Williams. Williams was a two star who signed with Charlotte coming out of high school. He red shirted in 2021. In 2022, as a 49er, he had six appearances with one start. As a passer, he was 34 for 67, throwing for 420 yards and two touchdowns. Williams transferred to Central Florida before picking the Blue Raiders while in the transfer portal. Williams picked the Blue Raiders on May 4



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb2TigJlzIFBsYW5z8J+SmSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v VzFoRmNQaW9xOSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1cxaEZjUGlvcTk8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgWGF2aWVyIFdpbGxpYW1zIOKcne+4jyAoQFhhdmllclByaW5j ZVdtcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YYXZpZXJQcmlu Y2VXbXMvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODY4NzU4Mjg4Nzk0MjE3ODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=