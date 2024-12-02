BREAKING: Defensive tackle Ayden Merrihew intends to enter portal

Merrihew came to Middle Tennessee this season after spending two productive seasons at the junior college level.

It is time for movement along the roster, with the season officially over for Middle Tennessee. That is the case here as defensive tackle Ayden Merrihew will enter the transfer portal, GoMiddle has learned.

The 6'4, 280lb defensive lineman transferred into MTSU via Reedley Junior College, where he was a game wrecker for the Tigers. Recording 32 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 11 games while being the Central Valley Conference (CVC) Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Merrihew was running with the second-stringers before the season when he arrived in Murfreesboro.

He did not see the field in 2024, so that played a factor in his decision to try his luck in the transfer portal when it opens on December 9th. He would have been a prime candidate to step up and get good playing time next season, but Merrihew will enter with a year remaining of eligibility but is seeking a second.

With his entry, eight total Blue Raiders are in the portal, with five coming within the last 24 hours.