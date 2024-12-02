BREAKING: Defensive end James Stewart intends to enter transfer portal

He was a consistent factor along the defensive line for the Blue Raiders the past two seasons. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

As roster movement continues to take place, defensive end James Stewart adds to the list as he intends to enter the transfer portal, GoMiddle has learned.

Stewart was a local high school star, shining at Brentwood Academy before he would go on to sign with Memphis. After redshirting his first season, he would play in 11 games for the Tigers in 2022.

That offseason, he would transfer closer to home to play for Middle Tennessee.

In 2023, he would appear in all twelve games and be an important part of a historic defensive line rotation, averaging 27 snaps per game. He also started one game.

This season, he had to fill a makeshift edge role in a new-look 3-4 base defense under the new coaching staff.

He played in all 12 games, recording 31 tackles, 6 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks. Stewart is a talented player but was a bit of an odd fit in the new defense.

MTSU will have to look to the portal as they continue their search of players that can set the edge in this defense.