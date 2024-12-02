BREAKING: Defensive back Marvae Myers intends to enter transfer portal

He appeared in 38 games for the Blue Raiders, appearing at both the safety and cornerback positions over his six years in Murfreesboro.

The transfer portal dominoes continue to fall as versatile defensive back Marvae Myers intends to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, GoMiddle has learned.

Myers began his collegiate career in 2019, appearing in three games, which allowed him to keep his redshirt.

During the next year, he appeared in nine games, including starting against Troy. With it being the COVID season, he earned another redshirt. He seemed prime to take that next step forward in his 2021 season, but he suffered an injury in the spring that held him out for the entire season.

After all of that, he would begin his redshirt freshman season. As he worked his way back, he would play in just two games on the season, however.

Finally, his breakthrough season came in 2023, where he would play in all 12 games and start four. That season he would record 19 tackles, and a pair of TFLs and interceptions.

He began this season as the third safety in the rotation offering another veteran presence in the room. As the depth in the cornerback room became heavily depleted, he made the move to help that position, coming in crucial down the stretch of the season.

He ended this season with 41 tackles, five passes defended and an interception.

This leaves a gaping hole at the cornerback position for the future. Abdul Muhammad and Jackson Lowe return as perimeter corners for the team.