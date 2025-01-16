BREAKING: defensive back KJ Miniefield commits to MTSU

The spring semester is about to start, but Middle Tennessee is still adding transfers as Northern Arizona cornerback KJ Miniefield has committed to the Blue Raiders, GoMiddle has learned. The 6’0, 170lb DB has three years of eligibility remaining.

Minieifeld played his high school ball for Desert Ridge in Mesa, Arizona where he was an all-region corner and punt returner. He held two Division I offers following his senior season but chose the Air Force Falcons over Nevada. However, he would leave the Air Force Academy and attend Northern Arizona University, just a few hours away from his hometown.

He would redshirt the 2023 season and not see the field the year after, which led to him entering the transfer portal. MTSU reached out a few days later and scheduled a visit for the redshirt sophomore.

Eight days following his visit to MT, he decided he wanted to be a Blue Raider and committed to Coach Derek Mason’s program, becoming the fourth transfer defensive back for Middle.

He joins a position room with De’Arre McDonald, Jordan Chestnut, Devan Carlisle, Abdul Muhammad, and others.