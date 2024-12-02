BREAKING: CB Tyrell Raby intends to enter the transfer portal

The mass exodus from Middle Tennessee State continues as cornerback Tyrell Raby intends to enter the transfer portal, GoMiddle has learned. He will enter with a year of eligibility remaining when the portal opens on December 9th.

Raby was a three-star prospect, the No. 26 player in Louisiana, before signing with the Memphis Tigers in December 2020. He redshirted his first season and did not play as a redshirt sophomore, which led him to enter his name in the portal for the first time before finding his home at MTSU.

Coming to Middle Tennessee proved to be a good move as he was an impact player in two seasons, recording 44 total tackles, 14 pass deflections and two interceptions in 21 games. Following a disappointing 35-24 loss to FIU to end the 2024 season, he decided to enter his name into the transfer portal for a second time to find his new home, wherever that may be.

Returning Raby would have been ideal, with most of the secondary returning in 2025, but now MTSU will turn to Abdul Muhammad or whoever they get out of the portal.

He is now the ninth Blue Raider to enter the portal in the last month.