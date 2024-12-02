BREAKING: CB James Monds III intends to enter the transfer portal

Monds was in his first and only season in Middle Tennessee following his arrival from Indiana last November. He appeared in eight games this year, including a start where he registered seven total tackles and two pass deflections as a rotational corner for Brian Stewart ’s defense.

Defensive back James Monds III intends to enter his name into the transfer portal with two years remaining eligibility, GoMiddle has learned.

Coming out of high school, Monds was a three-star recruit before choosing the Hoosiers over Wisconsin, Arkansas, Nebraska and others. He redshirted his freshman year but would return in 2023 to play 11 games while racking up four tackles.

After his coach was fired, the 5-foot-11 defensive back entered the portal for the first time and found his new home with Derek Mason and the Blue Raiders a month later.

Monds was in the mix to be a starter during summer camp but became a rotational player who still saw the field a fair amount. With cornerbacks De'Arre McDonald and Marvae Myers moving on, the redshirt sophomore would be a prime candidate to take that next step to be Mason and Stewart's top corner in 2025.

With him moving on, the Blue Raiders will turn to DBs Abdul Muhammad, Trevon Ferrell, and Tyrell Raby next season. Monds is the fourth player who has intended to enter the transfer portal this season.