BREAKING: 2026 DE Bryce Fulda commits to MTSU

“I chose MTSU because of the coaching staff, the blue-collar mantra, and because I was wanted here. Coach Vernon Hargreaves and the staff have maintained consistent communication, which made me feel Middle Tennessee State was home,” says Fulda.

The new year just started, but Middle Tennessee football has already landed their first 2026 commitment in DE Bryce Fulda , GoMiddle has learned. The 6’4, 240lb defensive lineman comes from Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, Florida.

The defensive lineman from the Sunshine State made his way to campus twice this past season, once on Oct. 5 for a bye-week visit and another for the Liberty game. The '26 recruit says he loved the energetic gameday experience. He also liked the campus and new facilities, but what stuck out to Fulda was the hospitality he received from the MTSU staff, saying they felt like family to him.

Fulda had a good junior year for the Panthers, racking up 64 tackles, 30 TFLs, 19 QB hurries, and 11 sacks. He specializes in taking down the quarterback but plays with a high motor and can also cause havoc on the line-of-scrimmage and neutralize the run game.

Getting pressure and setting the edge were two things lacking for the Blue Raiders in 2024, but Fulda can do both, among other things.

The D-lineman loves the MTSU coaching staff, saying that head coach Derek Mason, defensive coordinator Brian Stewart, and Hargreaves prioritize work ethic with a strong desire to win.

"They [the coaching staff] preach about working hard and wanting to win. They're amazing coaches who care about their players' development and well-being," the defensive end said.

Those comments are nothing new to the program, as they have created a blue-collar standard. Making players work hard and earn the right to win, but also caring about their athletes and wanting to succeed off the field.

Fulda chose the Blue Raiders over NC State, Wake Forest, and others. He's the first commitment for the '26 class, the third defensive lineman in the last two years, joining Archie Roseman V and Darnell Malpress.