BREAKING: 2025 safety Locke Kennedy commits to MTSU

Senior safety Locke Kennedy has committed to the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders, GoMiddle has learned. The 6’3, 195lb safety has been a high-priority target for the last two months, but after multiple visits, the Battle Ground Academy senior has found his home.

The DB is now the 16th commit in the class of 2025 and the third in the secondary. Kennedy received his offer from MTSU on September 10th and took a visit just a week later, where he was impressed with how the program was improving.

But it was not until two weeks ago that he visited the campus for a second time for his official visit with other commits and targets. Kennedy raved about his OV and saw the vision that Coach Derek Mason was trying to sell to recruits.

“I think what Coach Mason is doing is much different than it has been. The record may not show it, but from seeing behind the scenes and straight from him, I know the program is changing,” Kennedy said. “There are new facilities, they’re recruiting hard in middle Tennessee, and most of the people on my official visit were from my area, so I already knew them. That really helps to have a strong bonded team.”

He loved getting to know Mason more but also spent the weekend with his defensive coordinator, Brian Stewart, and DB coach, Bryce Lewis. Both bring nearly 40 years of experience and have sent several defensive backs to the NFL, which is partially why Kennedy chose the Blue Raiders.

The BGA senior felt that this coaching staff could take his game to the next level, but something else that intrigued him was his opportunity to see the field early. Mason told him that he had a chance to see the field and not have to redshirt. This stood out to the downhill safety, who said he likes to hear about getting an opportunity to play early from a head coach.

Kennedy has blown up on the recruiting side of things amidst his breakout senior season, where he plays both fields. Racking up 970 all-purpose yards, 12 touchdowns, 50 tackles, 7 TFLs and two interceptions.

He could be a playmaker at Middle Tennessee, but before that, his team will play in the TSSAA Division II Class AA state championship next week against Christ Presbyterian Academy (13-0).