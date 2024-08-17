PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1MNkpKUEZWNzhNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUw2SkpQRlY3OE0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Brayden Carroll prepares for junior season after earning offer from MTSU

Cleveland (Tenn.) 2026 receiver Brayden Carroll
Cleveland (Tenn.) 2026 receiver Brayden Carroll (Shayne Pickering)
Shayne Pickering • GoMiddle
Recruiting and Team Insider
@shaynep_media

As the football season begins to get underway, rising juniors will have the chance to showcase their abilities on the field and become targets for interested colleges. Cleveland High School receiver Brayden Carroll is one in-state prospect who already holds one of a handful of offers from Middle Tennessee for the next class.

After his scrimmage against Boyd Buchanan, he caught up with GoMiddle to discuss his recruitment, which started to surge this offseason.

Carroll traveled to Murfreesboro this summer to demonstrate his abilities in a camp setting. He impressed the coaching staff enough to earn an offer from the Blue Raiders. He says the overall experience was beneficial.

"It went great. I feel like I got better at the camp. I loved the coaches and the way they want to play football."

As he worked under the coaching staff, he was able to communicate with some of the coaches and get a feel for them as people, with the big one being Derek Mason. Talking to the head coach, he felt the family atmosphere that this year's team has.

"I like that with (Derek Mason), it's not all about football. He loves his family and is all about family there," said Carroll.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbXAgSeKAmW0gYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNl aXZlIGFuIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gTWlkZGxlIFRlbm5lc3NlZSBTdGF0ZSBVbml2 ZXJzaXR5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hhbmRsZXJU eWdhcmQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENoYW5kbGVyVHlnYXJkPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0NfUmVuP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9DX1JlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NVF9GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ATVRfRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hEZXJla01hc29uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaERlcmVr TWFzb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yWnRwY3VtRlFrIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vclp0cGN1bUZRazwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmF5 ZGVuIENhcnJvbGwgKEBCcmF5ZGVuXzEyMzIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJheWRlbl8xMjMyL3N0YXR1cy8xODAwOTgzNDMzODY0 MTUxNDk1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

While his recruitment might just be starting off, his junior season of football is as well. He has set his focus on being one of the top playmakers in the state and doing what he can to help Cleveland compete for a TSSAA 6A state championship this season.

"My goal is to show every coach in the state what I'm about, and my goal for the season is to help put my team where they need to be and go win a state championship," he told GoMiddle.

Carroll says that to accomplish that goal, a Raiders team another year older will have to play complementary football to limit mistakes on Friday nights on both sides of the ball as he plays in the secondary as well.

"Our mindset is that we just have to help our teammates out; we have to pick up our teammates. If somebody does something they're not supposed to do and busts a coverage, you've got to help them out. Pick them up and go to the next play."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTQ5NDA2NjgvNjUxNTg5OTY5YTljMGQwNjcwZTA2 ZWU1Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

As he continues to make plays on the field, he should continue to see collegiate interest come his way. Cleveland will boast an offense that has the potential to be very explosive this fall, and Brayden Carroll will play a major part in that.

As he begins to set up his gameday visit plans for this fall, other programs, such as UAB, Cincinnati, Georgia, and Wisconsin, have also reached out to show their interest in the rising junior as well.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI2IHJlY2VpdmVyIEJyYXlkZW4gQ2Fycm9sbCBob2xkcyBvZmZl cnMgZnJvbSBBdXN0aW4gUGVheSBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01UU1U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNVFNVPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPk9uZSBvZiB0aGUgbW9yZSB1 bmRlcnJhdGVkIG5hbWVzIGluIHRoZSBzdGF0ZSBvZiBUZW5uZXNzZWUgZm9y IHRoaXMgc2Vhc29uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85dmU5eEdySXVW Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOXZlOXhHckl1VjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBT aGF5bmUgUGlja2VyaW5nIChAc2hheW5lcF9tZWRpYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zaGF5bmVwX21lZGlhL3N0YXR1cy8xODI0MjEz NDI2MzU0MjIxNTU1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxNSwg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
