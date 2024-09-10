PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1MNkpKUEZWNzhNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUw2SkpQRlY3OE0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1MNkpKUEZWNzhNJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Western Kentucky

Matt Dossett • GoMiddle
Publisher
@GoMiddle_Matt
MT Graduate Class of 2016.

Middle Tennessee State looks to turn the page after being shellacked by Ole Miss in Oxford last Saturday.

Next up is the 100 miles of hate matchup against the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky. Both teams roll into Floyd with a 1-1 record. The current spread is 7.5 in favor of WKU and ESPN gives the Tops a 50.8 percent chance of walking out with the win.

Now it is time for the behind enemy lines piece. For this edition we consulted with Steven Moffett of the Topper Talk Podcast, who is dialed into WKU football.


At this point in time, WKU is a 7.5 point favorite. Do you agree with the spread here? Too high? Too low? About right?

I think this line is about right given the recent history and having less questions overall about the roster with more returning pieces for WKU.


Overall impressions two weeks into the season? Par for the course or are you seeing things you didn't expect two weeks in?

WKU got rocked at Tuscaloosa, but handled business rather easily vs EKU. TJ Finley and this offense really seemed to get comfortable in the second half vs EKU. Finley has a lot of weapons at his disposal and really spreads the ball around to a lot of targets.


Give me a few players on both sides of the ball that fans might not be aware of...

TJ Finley - transfer QB from Texas State is settling in & leading this offense with a big arm. But can also use his legs when needed.

Kisean Johnson - transfer WR from Alabama State. Replacing Malachi Corley is a tall task, but Kisean has big play ability and you need to know where he is at all times in the field.

Elijah Young - RB1 that transferred from Mizzou last year. He was part of a crowded RB room last season, but seperated himself as the lead back as the year progressed. This year it’s his time to shine. He’s a home run threat everytime he touches the ball. Also utilized in the passing game.

Hosea Wheeler - has been a force in the DL early this season. Has been a constant in the backfield applying pressure to the QB.

Anthony Johnson - excellent cover corner. Plays press coverage and constantly gets his hands on the ball is thrown his way.

Upton Stout - playing STAR a lot more often. Plays downhill & agressive in the run game & as a QB spy. Very active in intermediate coverage as well.


Score prediction/outcome?

I like the Tops to continue their winning streak in this series (5 games / 2139 days & counting as of Tuesday). MT made a solid hire & has renewed energy in the program, city, & on campus. Derek Mason will have them competitive in CUSA sooner than later. But a lot of roster turnover & some early season inconsistency makes it a big task to beat this WKU team that returns a lot of talent and should be in contention for a CUSA title. Give me WKU 34 - MTSU 24

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pZGRsZXRlbm5lc3NlZS5y aXZhbHMuY29tL25ld3MvYmVoaW5kLWVuZW15LWxpbmVzLXdlc3Rlcm4ta2Vu dHVja3ktNyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAn Km51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5n ZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0 cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2Yg Y3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAg cy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAg ICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iu c2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0 dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWlkZGxldGVubmVzc2VlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGYmVoaW5kLWVuZW15LWxpbmVzLXdlc3Rlcm4ta2VudHVja3ktNyZjNT0y MDIyNzMzMTE2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Njcmlw dD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==