Now it is time for the behind enemy lines piece. For this edition we consulted with Steven Moffett of the Topper Talk Podcast, who is dialed into WKU football.

Next up is the 100 miles of hate matchup against the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky. Both teams roll into Floyd with a 1-1 record. The current spread is 7.5 in favor of WKU and ESPN gives the Tops a 50.8 percent chance of walking out with the win.

Middle Tennessee State looks to turn the page after being shellacked by Ole Miss in Oxford last Saturday.





At this point in time, WKU is a 7.5 point favorite. Do you agree with the spread here? Too high? Too low? About right?

I think this line is about right given the recent history and having less questions overall about the roster with more returning pieces for WKU.





Overall impressions two weeks into the season? Par for the course or are you seeing things you didn't expect two weeks in?

WKU got rocked at Tuscaloosa, but handled business rather easily vs EKU. TJ Finley and this offense really seemed to get comfortable in the second half vs EKU. Finley has a lot of weapons at his disposal and really spreads the ball around to a lot of targets.





Give me a few players on both sides of the ball that fans might not be aware of...

TJ Finley - transfer QB from Texas State is settling in & leading this offense with a big arm. But can also use his legs when needed.

Kisean Johnson - transfer WR from Alabama State. Replacing Malachi Corley is a tall task, but Kisean has big play ability and you need to know where he is at all times in the field.

Elijah Young - RB1 that transferred from Mizzou last year. He was part of a crowded RB room last season, but seperated himself as the lead back as the year progressed. This year it’s his time to shine. He’s a home run threat everytime he touches the ball. Also utilized in the passing game.

Hosea Wheeler - has been a force in the DL early this season. Has been a constant in the backfield applying pressure to the QB.

Anthony Johnson - excellent cover corner. Plays press coverage and constantly gets his hands on the ball is thrown his way.

Upton Stout - playing STAR a lot more often. Plays downhill & agressive in the run game & as a QB spy. Very active in intermediate coverage as well.





Score prediction/outcome?

I like the Tops to continue their winning streak in this series (5 games / 2139 days & counting as of Tuesday). MT made a solid hire & has renewed energy in the program, city, & on campus. Derek Mason will have them competitive in CUSA sooner than later. But a lot of roster turnover & some early season inconsistency makes it a big task to beat this WKU team that returns a lot of talent and should be in contention for a CUSA title. Give me WKU 34 - MTSU 24