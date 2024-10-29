Behind Enemy Lines: UTEP Edition

This week the Blue Raiders head to El Paso, to face the Miners of UTEP, a game that will be played Saturday at 230 Central on CBS Sports Network. Both squads have just one win in league play, MT having a 1-3 record in CUSA play and UTEP having a 1-4 record. MTSU is 2-6 overall, white UTEP is 1-7. Now is the time to go behind enemy lines with Parker Thune, who covers UTEP for the UTEP affiliate.

UTEP is 1-4 in CUSA and 1-7 overall. What were you expecting prior to the season? Are the Miners where you thought they would be? Worse? Preseason expectations for Scotty Walden and the Miners were modest, as this is a program that’s been mired in years of misery at worst and mediocrity at best. Walden is absolutely a good enough coach to lift UTEP out of its extended malaise, but rebuilds take time, and this is a rebuild by anyone’s standards. Most expected Walden’s offense to be a little more effective than it’s been through eight games, but the defense has played some good ball as of late and is flashing a propensity to create turnovers. They’re starting to turn the corner as a program and bury some of the mistakes that plagued them in the first half of the season.







UTEP is a three point favorite. Do you agree with the spread? I do agree with the spread; I think this is a true pick ‘em game, and as we all know, home-field advantage is worth three points in Vegas. You can make a compelling case that MTSU wins this game, and you can make a compelling case that UTEP holds serve on its home turf. It ought to be a 60-minute battle between these two foes.







Give me 3-5 players MT fans might not be aware of. With the status of starting quarterback Skyler Locklear (concussion) up in the air, the Miners may have to turn to true freshman J.P. Pickles, who got his first taste of extended action last week against Louisiana Tech. Pickles, a native of Florida, is a dual-threat weapon who impressed the staff pretty immediately upon arriving in El Paso as a midyear enrollee. There’s a lot of belief in his ability and potential. Wide receiver Kenny Odom (21.5 yards per reception) has been a consistent playmaker down the field, and running back Ezell Jolly has emerged in recent weeks as a second reliable backfield option alongside starter Jevon Jackson. Super-senior Tulsa transfer LB Dorian Hopkins is the heart and soul of the defense, as he leads the team with 60 tackles.







Strengths and weaknesses? Strengths and vulnerabilities? UTEP has struggled to sustain offensive drives throughout the season, and it’s been a major bugaboo for the program. That issue might be especially conspicuous this weekend if the Miners have to rally behind a true freshman signal-caller. However, they boast one of Conference USA’s top running backs in Jackson, and the defense seems to have hit a new gear in the last couple of weeks. The Miners have big-play capability in the passing game, but it can be hit-or-miss at times. Could Pickles nail an over-the-top shot or two if the opportunity presents itself? That remains to be seen.