Behind Enemy Lines: Louisiana Tech

Two one win squads will square off this upcoming Thursday, inside the confines of Joe Aillet stadium, home of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Middle Tennessee State will make the trek to Ruston, Louisiana, looking for their first conference victory, and their second overall victory this season. Now it is time to go behind enemy lines with Louisiana Tech insider, Ben Carlisle. Let's go!





Louisiana Tech is currently 1-3 overall and 0-1 in league play...Is this what you personally expected four ballgames in? Going into the season, what was your outlook and season prediction?

That it's an interesting schedule. I don't know that I would say I expected it by any means, and that's because I don't think anyone really knew what to expect. Tech entered 2024 with 9 new starters on offense and a new defensive coordinator. So there were lots of question marks. The schedule was pretty light early on, and Tech certainly has been unable to take advantage. I picked 3 wins in the preseason, but I based that on three wins in each of the last three seasons and so many unknowns on both sides of the ball.





ESPN gives LT a 66.7 percent chance to get the win...In your opinion, too high? too low? about right? How big is it that the game is at home for Tech? Too high?

Tech has just had such a difficult time getting over the hump in one score games that its tough to believe that they'll finish the job on Thursday night if it's close. It's a massive game for the Bulldogs. Starting 1-3 is never ideal, but if they are going to have any shot at making a bowl game they've got to beat Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, and UTEP over their next 3 games.







Can you give me 3 guys on O and three guys on D that the common MT fan might not be aware of?

Offensively, keep an eye on Evan Bullock, Marlion Jackson, and Eli Finley. Bullock is a redshirt freshman at quarterback that will be making his second career start. Really accurate with the football, and I know Sonny Cumbie is excited about his future. Jackson is the best player on the offensive side of the ball. He reminds me of Tre Harris in 2022 before he transferred to Ole Miss. Big physical receiver that can change things in the passing game if he really gets in rhythm with his quarterback. Finley is a sophomore tight end that has proved to cause matchup issues for opposing defense. He's 6'5, 245 and has pretty good speed. Finley had a career-high 91 yards in Tech's loss to Tulsa earlier this season.

Defensively, keep an eye on Jessie Evans, Kolbe Fields, and Blake Thompson. Evans is the leader and best pass rusher for Tech's much improved defensive unit. Kolbe Fields is perhaps the most talented defensive player in all of Conference USA. He's that good. Fields has 24 tackles, 5 TFL, and 1.5 sacks through 4 games. Most teams have strayed away and tried to limit his impact in recent weeks. Thompson will start at a safety spot, and he's got 24 tackles this season. He's a ball hawk on the back end, and although he doesn't have an interception yet he can certainly change a game in that respect.





What are some vulnerabilities and weaknesses MT can exploit?

Biggest issue for Tech has been turnovers. The Bulldogs are -10 in turnover differential through the first 4 games of the season. If Middle Tennessee wins the turnover battle, chances are they'll win. Tech is also averaging 2.4 yards per carry in the running game. With a redshirt freshman QB Evan Bullock now starting and Nathan Young taking over play calling duties, slowing Tech's run game down for Middle Tennessee will be pretty important.