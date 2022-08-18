Behind Enemy Lines: JMU Beat Writer
We are approaching the two week mark when it comes to the countdown to MTSU's first ballgame at James Madison University.
We at GoMiddle got the opportunity to sit down and talk with JMU beat writer Noah Fleischman.
***Who are the key returners and newcomers***
The Key Returners
- Running Back Percy Agyei Obese
- Running Back Latrele Palmer
- Wide Receiver Kris Thornton
- Offensive Lineman Nick Kidwell
- Defensive end Isaac Ukwu
- Defensive end Mikail Kamara
- Safety Sam Kidd
Newcomers
- Quarterback Todd Centeio
- Wide Receiver Terrance Green Jr.
- Safety Jarius Reimoneq
***The spread is hovering around JMU -7. Is this accurate?***
The -7 spread is a little generous in favor of JMU, a team transitioning to the FBS this season. It is at home, but the FBS caliber teams have caused some issues for JMU in the past. I think the Dukes will beat MTSU, but it might be closer than the seven points the spread is giving them as of now.
***Thoughts about MTSU? What scares you?***
Depth. As JMU moves to the FBS, the depth might not be as strong as other teams have, including MTSU. That's a big thing to watch in week one to see how the team can perform for all four quarters.
Score Prediction?
JMU 17
MTSU 14