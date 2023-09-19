Middle Tennessee State looks to win a second consecutive game, inside Floyd Stadium, Saturday evening, on homecoming. 0-2 Colorado State comes to Murfreesboro after a heartbreaking loss to rival Colorado. It is now time for the next behind enemy lines piece. GoMiddle reached out and spoke to Kevin Lytle, who covers the Colorado State Rams.





The line is currently -2 in favor of the Blue Raiders? Do you agree with the spread? If not, where would you put it? I think that’s a fairly solid line. These seem in many ways to be similar teams and a close line favoring the home team makes sense.





Overall thoughts going into the game? Thoughts about the Rams coming off a double OT loss versus Colorado? I think this sets up with potential for a very good game. Both have been challenged with tough Power 5 games but, I think, have the ability to be good G5 teams this season. Colorado State is coming off a very emotional 2OT loss in a heated rivalry game. Will the Rams use the good play as a springboard? Or have a letdown? I think CSU has confidence it has figured out the offense and will look to continue to grow there.





Three players/contributtors on Colorado State that many may not know? Receiver Louis Brown, nickel Ayden Hector, defensive end Tony Pierce. Brown had a breakout game against Colorado with 131 yards and a touchdown. Hector had 10 tackles and a tackle for loss and is responsible for covering a variety of different positions. Pierce had two sacks against Colorado and if Mo Kamara is suspended for the first half, Pierce will be even more important.





How would you describe their scheme offensively? What do they try to accomplish? It’s an Air Raid offense that looks to get the ball to playmakers in space. Last week was the first time that truly clicked and it showed in the receiving yards of the top players.



What areas can MTSU have success at? CSU expects to have a strong defense and has shown flashes, but has also given up big plays at times. MTSU’s offense could expose some open areas in the defense for big plays if CSU isn’t locked on.