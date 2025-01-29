Baylor School OL Xavier Wade picks up MTSU offer

Middle Tennessee began reaching out to him during the 2024 season, allowing him to build relationships with the staff before the new year started. Coach Reisig has been his primary recruiter as he scouts the area frequently, but when he was making his rounds this week, he stopped to speak with Wade and offered him a scholarship.

The MTSU staff has hit the recruiting trail hard this week with eight offers going out, one of which is 2026 offensive guard Xavier Wade from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The 6’5, 280lb IOL was offered by linebacker coach AJ Reisig on Jan. 29, giving him four Division I offers with Syracuse, Austin Peay, Kennesaw State, and now the Blue Raiders.

"It's an honor to be offered by Coach Derek Mason and his staff. The playing and coaching experience from Coach Simmons at the position sounds like a great learning opportunity," says Wade. "Coach Reisig has been a great communicator and coach; I'm extremely blessed to be in this position."

Simmons offers 19 years of football experience, with five as a coach and the others as a player at Auburn and in the NFL. Wade believes the former All-SEC offensive lineman and 2005 Super Bowl Champion can develop him into his best.

Although he's become close with the MTSU linebacker coach, he's built relationships with multiple staff members and raves about their hospitality and communication. Saying the staff has been fabulous, and he looks forward to continuing to develop those relationships.

Wade is a big lineman who started as a right guard, earning TSSAA Division II-AAA All-East Region Honorable Mention and helping the Red Raiders to a state championship appearance. The Staff loves his ability to compete, finish on the offensive line, enjoy preparation, and do whatever it takes to win while being in a system that helps develop players for college.

MTSU's junior day has not been finalized, but once it is, the O-lineman tells GoMiddle that he plans to be there and is ready to visit campus. His position coach at Baylor, Josh Willoughby, is an MSTU alumnus who speaks highly of the campus and program, which excites Wade to see it soon.

The East Tennessee native has four offers but has visited Memphis and Vanderbilt and heard from other schools. His recruitment will be one to watch with his size and another offseason of training before he suits up for Baylor in 2025 as he aims to win the state championship.