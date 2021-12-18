Bahamas Bowl Game Balls

Middle Tennessee State ended the 2021 season with a bang in the Bahamas Bowl. The Blue Raiders, 11.5 point underdogs, had an impressive showing, defeating Toledo 31-24. You could give a game ball to all the coaches and players, but for the fun of it let's whittle it down to a few guys. Here are the game balls:



Nick Vattiato The Bahamas Bowl was truly a coming out party for this true freshman signal caller. The Freshman Quarterback and Offensive Player of the Game recorded 270 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-35 passing. You have to give props to Vattiato considering the up and down season he has experienced. Let's rewind back to the Western Kentucky game, remember that game? He threw two touchdowns opposed to five interceptions. Hats off to the youngster for picking himself off of the mat, and turning in a quality performance against Toledo. Outside of being selected for the GoMiddle game ball, the Bahamas Bowl deemed Vattiato as the official offensive MVP.



DQ Thomas DQ Thomas was the other MTSU recipient of the MVP award from the Bahamas Bowl. The Senior Linebacker and Defensive Player of the Game led the team with eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Thomas has been the bell cow linebacker for the Blue Raiders during the 2021 campaign. Thomas ended the season third on the defense in tackles and second in sacks. Thomas was everywhere Friday in Paradise, earning him a GoMiddle game ball.