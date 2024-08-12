Fast Start Out Of The Blocks

If you have not been keeping tabs on MTSU"s recruiting for the 2025 cycle, you will probably be stunned when you pull up the GoMiddle commitment list to see that there are 15 known commitments in the boat for the Blue Raiders.

It was not too long ago when Middle Tennessee State was sitting with three or four pledges by the time the actual regular season rolled around.

The initial commitment out of the gate for the Blue Raiders came from local mid-state product, receiver Ben Hubbard, out of Ravenwood High School.

The most recent pledge came from Micah Smith, an Ensworth High School product who projects to be a linebacker at the next level but is listed as an "athlete" due to the fact that he is a two-way player for the Tigers, playing tailback and linebacker.

Smith is one of two guys that Rivals has dubbed as "athletes." The other is a home grown product in Dominic Taylor.

After those two: eight of the guys in the fold are projected to be offensive pieces when they get to Murfreesboro.

They are:

- Kyle Larkin. Offensive Line. Brentwood, Tennessee.

- Otto Van Rensburg. Offensive Line. Seveirville, Tennessee.

- Neo Clifton. Wide Receiver. Brentwood, Tennessee.

- Wilson Hodges. Tight End. Montgomery, Alabama.

- Rai Chandler. Running Back. Shelbyville, Tennessee.

- Stanley Anderson-Lofton. Quarterback. Orlando, Florida.

- Bo Bryan. Offensive Lineman. Rockvale, Tennessee.

- Ben Hubbard. Wide Receiver. Brentwood, Tennessee.



