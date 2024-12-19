Arizona receiver transfer AJ Jones chooses Blue Raiders

Arizona receiver transfer AJ Jones has committed to MTSU (Jones Twitter)

Middle Tennessee continues to stay hot in the transfer portal. Today, the Blue Raiders landed AJ Jones, a lengthy Arizona receiver transfer who appeared in 18 games over his three seasons with the Wildcats. One of those years is a redshirt season, so he will have two seasons to use in Murfreesboro, where he will have the chance to play a more significant role in this offense.

Jones visited Middle Tennessee on Monday to better understand the program. He talked to the coaching staff and recognized what they bring to the table. That started with the head man Derek Mason. "I had a good time on my visit. Coach Mason seems like a great coach and I’ve heard nothing but good things about him." As he talked with staff members, he became acquainted with his future position coach, Cornelius Williams. "Coach Corn is a great guy. He had a good conversation with my family and me, and he has a lot of experience playing ball and coaching it."

The receiver transfer offers a very intriguing skillset with his combination of size and athleticism. He stands at 6-foot-4 and is able to work his way open across the middle of the field, which could help give the quarterback a receiving threat he can rely on. His size also makes him a very versatile threat in the red zone, where he can haul in the 50/50 throws in addition to his ability to get open cutting across the face of the defensive back or getting down the field. "I've seen they like to throw the ball and create explosive plays down the field, and with my skill set, I think I will be able to help keep that going," he told GoMiddle.