All-Region DL Garcia-Ponce gets MTSU offer

Middle Tennessee is back on the recruiting trail, offering 2026 DL Iverson Garcia -Ponce from Powell High School in Powell, Tennessee. The 6’2, 291lb lineman is raw but had a breakout season where he was named Region 2-5A First Team and led to MTSU tight ends coach Joe Ganz offering the junior on Jan. 30.

"I like Coach Ganz and all the coaches I met on my visit last season. They have personalities and treat the recruiting process as something they'd rather be doing than anything else, and it's not just another day on the job," Garcia-Ponce says. "They've connected with me, and I've felt everybody's love and loyalty."

Ganz began recruiting the physical defensive lineman when he came to watch Powell practice on September 10, 2024, followed by an invite to visit for the MTSU homecoming game against Duke. Garcia-Ponce tells GoMiddle he loved his visit and is ready to return to campus soon.

The East Tennessee native has only played football for a few years but has already become one of the more sought-after linemen in the state after a stellar 2024 campaign. Recording 81 tackles, 37 QB pressures, 11 TFLs, six sacks, and two forced fumbles in 12 games for the Panthers.