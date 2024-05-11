On Thursday, Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) held its annual showcase, allowing college coaches nationwide to come to see the Mustangs' players in various settings up close. Several players left with offers following the event, including some from MTSU. One of those players was 2026 defensive end Danny Brown, who caught up with GoMiddle following the event.

Overall, Brown felt like he did well at the college showcase as he began the road to a strong junior season, particularly in the scrimmage session. "The college showcase went well. When we did the team parts, I felt like I did good making plays on the ball." His performance at the showcase impressed the coaches in attendance, making him a name to know as he left with multiple offers. Among those was an offer from Middle Tennessee as he caught the attention of linebackers coach A.J. Reisig. "The linebackers coach told me about the offer. Coach A.J. said he really liked me and he could see me playing linebacker for them in the future. He told me there are a few things I need to work on to get better, but other than that, I am pretty good for a 2026 recruit, and he just wanted to offer me,” the rising junior told GoMIddle. As part of an aggressive Lipscomb Academy defense, he has some familiarity with playing in a system that could translate to what Derek Mason likes to do within a defense, something that his attention as he looks forward to continuing learning about the program. "I like how Derek Mason's teams and defenses play. I like how they play aggressively on both sides of the ball and I'm looking forward to meeting him."