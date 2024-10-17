A new view for Stewart provides the Blue Raider defense with answers

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – The MTSU defense has been under scrutiny the entire 2024 season, and rightfully so. The unit was one of the statistically worst defenses in CUSA and the nation, ranking near the bottom in FBS for scoring defense, yards per game, yards per carry and more. So, head coach Derek Mason decided it was time to change where defensive coordinator Brian Stewart would call the game, going from the field to the press box.

“I think the move is being made because of the lack of performance. I always preferred to be in the box instead of on the field,” Mason said, explaining why Stewart moved to the box to call plays. “I was able to see it faster, call it faster, and remove myself from the emotions of the game. We have secondary guys and AJ Reisig [linebackers coach] on the field to help adjust, but I feel it’s important to have the bird's eye view, see it, and give our guys answers.”

With how the defense had played through six games, many wondered what kind of difference this would make, if any. Kennesaw State isn’t a good offensive team, but the Blue Raider defense played unlike what we’ve seen from an MTSU defense in nearly a decade. They allowed a field goal, but that was the least amount of points given up by Middle since 2017 in a 30-3 victory over UTEP.

They played extremely fast and intelligently, something Mason has petitioned from his defense all season. Kennesaw State squad has the option in their back pocket, so diagnosing a play can be extremely difficult at times, but the defense did it perfectly.

Although a portion falls on the players for executing their calls, they have to get those calls first. Coach Stewart called a great game and was able to get things in quickly partially because of his view on the field.

People often want to criticize coaches and players for not seeing something or making a play like the fan thinks they should have. But the truth is it's hard to know about something when you are that close to the play and have no high view. Stewart having that was a game changer for his play calls.

On the night, his defense gave up 234 yards, 131 rushing yards, and just three points while forcing two turnovers and constantly swarming anything that came their way. What makes this game even more impressive is that the first play from scrimmage for the Owls was a 60-yard run.

You can’t take that out of the stat sheet, but if you did, that would lower the total yardage number to 174 on 2.9 yards per play.

It’s a 50/50 split on coaches and players adjusting following that disastrous opening play. But with people in the box, you can see exactly what went wrong and correct it; that’s what Stewart did.

“I thought he did a flawless job of calling the game. Even he looked at me after the game and said, ‘Yeah, man, let’s get some of this action.’ It was good,” says Mason.

Looking ahead at what comes next, this MT defense will be tested against the high-powered Jacksonville State and Liberty offenses. But what unfolded on Tuesday against the KSU Owls could’ve unlocked something the Blue Raiders were desperately searching for, answers to their defensive woes.

“We needed to boost our confidence and that’s what tonight did for us. We needed to change the narrative of MT football,” said defensive lineman Anthony Bynum.



