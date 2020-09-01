GoMiddle - 3 Star FL WR Erick Smith Jr. Commits To MTSU

MT football received huge news as three star WR Erick Smith Jr. committed to the Blue Raiders. The 6'5" WR plays for Booker T. Washington high school in Pensacola, Florida. He currently has 32 offers which include Michigan, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. Smith is rated as a three-star recruit according to Rivals.

"I think it’s [Middle Tennessee] a great program. I feel as if I could develop into a man and a great football player." "I know nothing is always guaranteed but Coach Silvoy and others told me I’m easily coming in to be a 4 year starter." Smith also said he's been told he has first dibs on the #5 jersey that will be available next season when transfer RB Martell Petaway graduates. Smith wears #5 in honor of his niece who passed away when she was five years old. We asked about playing with current MT QB commit Matt Geeting. "Oh yeah, Geeting has an absolute CANNON." Smith announced a top 5 of MT, FIU, USF, South Alabama and Memphis on June 6th.

And Then There Were 5 ..🐯❌ pic.twitter.com/BRDQhdNWYQ — E5 ✞ (@ErickSmithjr) June 6, 2020

It appears MT held off a late push from Florida State. While the Seminoles have not offered yet, they were keeping tabs on the WR in their backyard. Smith visited Tallahassee over the previous weekend.

Smith added that he’s received interest from Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia but has yet to receive an offer. It goes without saying this is a massive pick-up for MT. Erick Smith Jr. instantly adds outstanding talent to the WR room. A player with his combination of size and skill does not land at the G5 level very often.