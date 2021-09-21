MTSU fell to UTSA in San Antonio Saturday, the score favoring UTSA 27-13. It is now time for the 3-2-1 countdown. That means we go through three things we learned, two questions and one prediction moving forward.



Tons of room for Improvement on offense There is a glaring deficiency when you examine the MTSU offense. That is specifically the rushing attack. The ground game has been basically nonexistent. They were completely bottled up by UTSA and have yet to get near surpassing the 100 yard rushing mark in any one of their three games so far. Coming into the 2021 campaign, there were high expectations for MT tailbacks Chaton Mobley, Amir Rasul and Martell Pettaway. Rasul has 2.9 yards carry for 80 yards, Mobley has 2.9 yards per carry for 44 yards and Pettaway is averaging 3.2 yards per carry, amounting for 38 yards. There is another development that throws a wrench into the dynamics of the offense. On September 20 it was announced that signal caller Bailey Hockman is leaving there program.



It will be intriguing to see how the QB situation unfolds.



The schedule COULD set up for a good finish down the stretch for a bowl berth When glancing at the rest of the schedule, it is feasible to think that MT could string together wins on the back stretch.. Despite being a slight underdog, the Charlotte game is winnable. After that is Marshall. That can likely be chalked up to a lost. Then we move on to the next two games, Liberty and UCONN. Liberty is likely another loss but I think MT should be perceived as the favorite against UCONN. Then up on the docket is Southern Miss. This should be a pickem game. The Western Kentucky ballgame is an enigma. I don't think we know how good the Hilltoppers are. The home stretch is FIU, ODU and FAU. Let's be frank here. Based off what we saw in San Antonio, things are certainly bleak and there are plenty of culprits to point the finger at. To play devil's advocate, there are certainly some winnable games left on the schedule. That doesn't mean these games are layups. In fact, you could argue on both sides of the coin. Either way you slice it, a bowl game possibility is not out of the question.





Reed Blankenship and Gregory Grate doing their part Simply put, Reed Blankenship and Greg Grate are living up to their part of the bargain. Blankenship is leading the team in tackles, accumulating 26 tackles, 15 of those being solo tackles. Grate is right behind him, totaling 25 tackles. The defense is bowing up at times, but with the state of the offense, the dam is susceptible and prime to break and collapse. Grate and Blankenship are going to have to continue to shoulder the load going forward.



Can the offense get over the hump and find rhythm? We touched on this earlier, but MTSU absolutely needs the offense to pick up and get into high gear. Will they do this? Nobody really knows. The schedule has some opportunities down the stretch, but will MT capitalize? Questions are truly abound. In a previous article for GoMiddle, Publisher Matt Dossett warned that MT needed to avoid becoming one dimensional, considering the lack of a rushing attack. Without Bailey Hockman, more questions pop up and come to the forefront. One of the backups will be called on to pick up the pace and perform well.





Can the decision continue to shine? A heavy burden will be placed on the defense if the Offense flounders. The question needs to be asked, can the defense continue to stay strong without the foundation collapsing? The D will certainly be the focal point of the team, but the the offense needs to be up to snuff as well.

