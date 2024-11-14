2026 quarterback Briggs Cherry earns offer, impressed by offense

In-state quarterback Briggs Cherry recently picked up an MTSU offer (Photo by Shayne Pickering)

As Middle Tennessee moves on to the next recruiting cycle, the first priority will be finding a signal caller to build the class around. As the coaching staff identified some potential early targets, they extended an offer to Baylor (Tenn.) quarterback Briggs Cherry. As he found out he had earned an offer from Middle Tennessee, the coaching staff let him know that they believed he fit what they want from the quarterback position. "We just talked about what they look for in a quarterback and how I fit their scheme."

As the conversation deepened, they discussed what the staff likes about him so much that they believe he can translate to the next level. "Their staff just told me they loved how I can extend the field with my arm, lead an offense, and keep the game moving smoothly even in tough situations." Head coach Derek Mason and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bodie Reeder were on the phone to give the signal caller his offer. As he has talked to Reeder and watched some things he has down with quarterback Nick Vattiato, he sees an attractive offense for a quarterback. "I like Coach Reeder a lot right now just because of the type of offense he calls. I could see myself fitting into that offense nicely," Cherry told GoMiddle.