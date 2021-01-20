GoMiddle - 2021 Linebacker ZaBrien Harden Commits to MT

Middle Tennessee received its' second commitment of the day when Georgia linebacker ZaBrien Harden gave them his pledge on Wednesday.

Harden has long been considered a top target for the Blue Raiders and has been at the top of the coaching staff's wish list. Recruiting Coordinator and Defensive Line Coach Dustin Royston has been recruiting Harden for months.

Harden is a three-star linebacker from Swainsboro, Georgia. He had been committed to Arkansas State until earlier this fall when he decommitted. The Blue Raiders pushing so hard for him led to that decision in November.