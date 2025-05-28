15 most important Blue Raiders for the 2025 season

GoMiddle is here to break down the 15 most important pieces for this upcoming fall, so let’s get into it.

The 2025 college football season is less than 100 days away, and even though that sounds like forever, it’ll be here before we know it. Middle Tennessee had a busy offseason with more than 40 new players entering the program for Coach Derek Mason’s second season in Murfreesboro.

15. DE Anthony Bynum

Bynum saw little playing time in his freshman season as he appeared in 26 snaps over four games and would redshirt. After several players transferred to Power Four schools after the 2023 season, the rising redshirt freshman would be asked to play a bigger role in 2024.

The Georgia native did just that, playing in all 12 games with 11 starts. Bynum finished the year with 60 total tackles, a team-best 6.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, and a pass deflection while being named to the All-CUSA Freshman Team. Now in his third season with the Blue Raiders, the defensive end looks to take another step on Brian Stewart's defense.

14. OL Marcus Miller

Miller signed with UNLV out of high school, but after playing just two games in four seasons, he hit the transfer portal and landed at Middle Tennessee. He started in MTSU's season opener against Tennessee Tech and played 65 snaps. While he missed five games due to injury, Miller started in seven contests and was a solid option on the interior offensive line.

With a season under his belt, the 6'4, 299lb IOL will be a key piece to the Blue Raider offensive line. Miller can play center and both guard spots, which makes him an attractive piece to anyone. The 2025 team will go as far as the offensive and defensive lines will take them, and if the O-line succeeds, he will be one of the reasons why.

13. WR AJ Jones

Coming out of Ontario, Calif., Jones was a three-star recruit and the No. 95 wide receiver nationally by Rivals. He signed with the Arizona Wildcats but caught just five passes for 27 yards in his three seasons in Tucson.

He entered the transfer portal and signed with the MTSU Blue Raiders during the winter portal cycle. Since being in Murfreesboro, Jones has caught the eyes of his coaching staff and even earned the comparison to Deebo Samuel from Mason. With the departure of Omari Kelly in the offseason, Jones should be a big-time receiver to help quarterback Nick Vattiato and wide receiver Myles Butler.

12. OLB Brandon Buckner

Buckner was a consensus three-star recruit from Chandler High School in Charlotte, NC. In 2021, he played in 14 games for the Oregon Ducks and recorded five total tackles, but didn't see the field and was redshirted in 2022.

After his redshirt freshman campaign, Buckner entered the transfer portal and was picked up by the Blue Raiders. In his first season at MTSU, he didn't have a huge impact. However, in 2024, the defensive lineman made 11 starts while compiling 36 tackles with a team-best three sacks.

Now heading into his second year with the new staff, Buckner will be called upon to take the next step.

11. CB Jordan Chestnut

The transfer defensive back from Central State is a very intriguing player. Standing at 6'4 and weighing 205lbs, Chestnut is a massive corner with strength, good footwork, and good coverage skills.

He's one of the many pieces in the secondary that Middle Tennessee acquired in the offseason. But the South Carolina native may have the highest ceiling due to the length he provides. Chestnut will likely be in the starting rotation come August 30th against Austin Peay.

10. RB Jekail Middlebrook

Middlebrook played four games during his freshman season but redshirted to maintain full eligibility. In 2024, he had a much larger role with the Blue Raiders but still had to share the backfield with Flip Credle. He finished his second year with 436 all-purpose yards on 5.3 yards per touch and three scores.

Middle Tennessee picked up former Ohio running back Rickey Hunt Jr to pair with Middlebrook, but he will be RB1 this upcoming fall and is poised for a breakout season.

9. TE Tayvion Galloway

Galloway was a blue-chip prospect out of high school, as Rivals ranked him the No. 32 tight end and a four-star recruit. He signed with Purdue but, after redshirting in 2024, transferred to MTSU.

With Holden Willis' graduation, it was important for Middle Tennessee to add another dynamic weapon at tight end, and Galloway fits the mold. He's athletic, slippery in coverage, and has good hands for someone at his position. If he can become a big-time contributor like they expect, MTSU could have a dangerous offense this season.

8. S Juwon Gaston

Gaston originally signed with Auburn out of high school but spent his first two years at Hutchinson CC and Northeast Mississippi CC before transferring to Houston. In his two seasons with the Cougars, he was a good player. Gaston played 14 games with a pair of starts while recording 32 tackles.

The DB impressed during spring practices with multiple interceptions, along with other plays. I expect him to be a starter in the Blue Raider secondary this season and one of the better safeties in Conference USA.

7. ILB Alex Mitchell

Mitchell was a huge get for the Blue Raiders in the winter portal window; he brings much-needed experience and production to a young inside linebacker room. The Murfreesboro native played three seasons at UT-Chattanooga, recording 194 total tackles, three sacks, and three interceptions.

The 6'1, 237lb ILB will have the green dot on his helmet, meaning he has in-helmet communication with coaches and can call plays. Mitchell brings a lot of football knowledge and will be the staple of Middle Tennessee's front seven this year.

6. ILB Parker Hughes

Hughes is a game-wrecker for CUSA offenses and returns for a final season in Murfreesboro. He missed three games in 2024 due to injury but still had a good campaign with 69 tackles and 2.5 TFLs.

The in-state kid has been a productive player for the Blue Raider defense for three years, compiling 151 tackles and 3.5 sacks, but is primed for his best statistical season in 2025. With Mitchell having the green dot, Hughes can fly around the ball and do what he does best, which is wreak havoc on the opposition.

5. OL Zach Clayton

Clayton was a pleasant surprise in 2024, and that's not meant to be disrespectful. Most true freshman offensive tackles struggle in their first year being out in space against upperclassmen. However, Clayton did not.

He played in all 12 games while starting 10 and being so productive that he was named to the PFF Freshman All-American Team. The only place for Clayton to go is up, and he's expected to take the next step at either left or right tackle for MTSU in 2025.

4. CB De'Arre McDonald

Retaining McDonald for his final college season was huge for the MTSU staff. The hometown product originally signed with Cincinnati, but after two years and no playing time, he came home to play for the Blue Raiders.

Over the last three seasons, McDonald has posted 32 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, one sack, and one interception. He's likely to be CB1 just like in 2024, but should have a better year with a revamped secondary to make his job more manageable.

3. WR Myles Butler

Butler spent three seasons at Central Arkansas before transferring to MTSU, where he was solid in his first year. He played in all 12 games while racking up 366 yards on 30 receptions and three scores.

His best game came against UTEP, where he was the No. 1 option due to injuries, and he shined with 101 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown reception.

Butler enters 2025 as one of the premier receivers in CUSA and is expected to be the WR1 with the transfer of Kelly and the graduation of Willis.

2. OL Jacob Otts

Otts was the most significant addition of this portal class, as offensive line was the No. 1 need, and he was an extremely productive player at Rhode Island. The 6'7 tackle spent his first three years as a reserve player behind two NFL tackles, Ajani Corneilus and Lorenzo Thompson, before taking the starting role in 2024.

He played in 12 games with 10 starts at right tackle, while helping Rhode Island to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Otts and Clayton can be one of CUSA's best, if not the best, offensive tackle duos. Expect the O-line to take a huge step in 2025 with Otts in the fold now.

1. QB Nick Vattiato

What a surprise, the starting quarterback is the most critical piece to a football team, who would've thought. All jokes aside, Vattiato may be the best returning quarterback in Conference USA, with good numbers and a lot of experience under his belt.

In his previous two seasons as the starting man, Vattiato has thrown for 6,184 yards, 42 total touchdowns, 23 interceptions, and a 66% completion percentage. While the turnover number raises eyebrows, the redshirt senior has not had a reliable offensive line, so he's been forced to fling things up and sometimes puts the ball in harm's way.

However, with an improved line, he should be able to sit in the pocket more and pick apart defenses. Vattiato has the potential to be CUSA Player of the Year, but he'll need to cut down on the interceptions and get more help from the players around him.