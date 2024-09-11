PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1MNkpKUEZWNzhNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUw2SkpQRlY3OE0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

100 Miles of Hate: Staff Picks For WKU Game

Matt Dossett • GoMiddle
Publisher
@GoMiddle_Matt
MT Graduate Class of 2016.

Middle Tennessee State's biggest rivalry game takes place this Saturday, at 6 PM Central, inside Floyd Stadium, against Western Kentucky.

Both MTSU and WKU have 1-1 records. At this point of publication, WKU is a 7.5 point favorite. ESPN gives the Hilltoppers a 50.8 percent chance to walk away with the victory.

Now is the time for the staff picks.


Jake Bolden: Head of the Blue Raider Podcast. 2-0 on the season

I wish I had more ammo that would give me more confidence in making a selection for the home team. On the contrary, WKU hasn’t been nearly as impressive as I thought they would be in their first two weeks. If MTSU can get the run game going against a struggling rush defense and get TJ Finley off his spot and force him to throw on the run MTSU could make some noise in their CUSA opener. This pick is based solely on principle!

Prediction:

MTSU 34

Western Kentucky 31

Matthew Dossett: GoMiddle Publisher. 2-0 on the season.

Let's not beat around the bush here. Saturday presents a humongous opportunity for the Blue Raiders. They get the ever hated Hilltoppers at home, inside Floyd Stadium with a chance to garner a statement victory in Coach Mason's first campaign in Murfreesboro.

You typically really never know what to expect with rivalry games, but as of late, the series has been predictable. WKU has dominated the series as of late, and many signs point to their streak continuing Saturday.

As Lee Corso would say, though, not so fast my friend! I have waffled back and forth on this one, but I have come to the conclusion that MT is going to pull a rabbit out of the hat Saturday in front of a good crowd.

TJ Finley for the Tops has been much ballyhooed, but let's not make him out to be the second coming of Tom Brady.

I expect some wackiness and some zaniness to the matchup. Maybe a crucial blocked punt, or even a scoop and score situation. I think early on the game will be like a boxing match, with both squads feeling each other out.

I think we are going to have a ballgame on our hands when crunch time comes around. Every point will matter in this one, and I think MT puts up more points than WKU. Barely.

Prediction:

MTSU 31

Western Kentucky 30


Rickey Fuquay: Staff Analyst. 2-0 on the season

Middle Tennessee suffered a 31 to 0 deficit and could never recover as the Rebels rolled the Blue Raiders 52 to 3 this past Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.The Blue Raiders head into Conference USA play to play their arch rival Western Kentucky in The 100 Miles of Hate game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and will air nationally on ESPN+.MT comes into this matchup having lost five straight and eight out of the last nine games against the Hilltoppers.I expect WKU to add to that streak and spoil MTSU's home C-USA opener

Prediction:

Western Kentucky 38

MTSU 31


Conner Smith: Football and Recruiting Analyst. 2-0 on the season

Both teams have a lot of uncertainty surrounding their programs. Both were taken to the woodshed by top 10 teams and have wins over smaller school opponents.In terms of skill players I don’t believe there’s an edge. Nick Vattiato and TJ Finley are very talented QBs who have good weapons at their disposal.However, WKU is superior in the trenches on both sides. Middle could change that narrative this week but for now I’ve got to trust the eye test, and that says Western has the clear cut advantage.It will be a good game but WKU pulls away in the second half.

Prediction:

Western Kentucky 31

MTSU 17


Everhette Glenn: Recruiting Analyst. 2-0 on the season

To me CUSA play opens up with a familiar foe in WKU. 100 Miles of Hate finally has some intrigue to it again. The Hilltoppers have won 8 of the last 9 matchups. While they have dominated lately, these teams seem more evenly matched this year. Weather forecasts show a chance of rain which should help the Blue Raiders with how they want to play. MTSU is currently a +7.5 underdog in this matchup and I really like that spread. Derek Mason gets the Blue Raiders fired up and ready to go. MTSU covers the +7.5 and wins outright.

Prediction:

MTSU 31

Western Kentucky 28


Shayne Pickering: Head football and recruiting analyst. 2-0 on the season

There is finally excitement in Murfreesboro about a home game against the red school. However, while they might not know what a Hilltopper is, they do know that this year’s team is as talented as balanced as ever, which could cause some issues for a team that is still gelling in Derek Mason’s first season.

As in most rivalry games, I expect them to be a competitive game with probably a slower first half. I expect Western Kentucky to pull away in the second half.On the bright side, Middle Tennessee could absolutely win this game. The defensive staff here will have the advantage of knowing they will see a passing attempt practically every play. I expect defensive coordinator Brian Stewart to blitz a lot to make TJ Finley uncomfortable. I also like the matchup of Holden Willis against any linebacker in the flat.I have WKU winning but I think this game will be closer than people think. If MTSU can win the games within the game like field position, the turnover battle, and the middle fours, they could leave this game with a victory.

Prediction:

Western Kentucky 30

MTSU 24


Connor Nute: Analyst. 2-0 on the season

The MTSU Blue Raiders are headed back to the Boro to take on their enemy of all enemies: the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers! But how will they fare in the first 100 Miles of Hate Matchup in the Derek Mason era?

It begins and ends in the trenches for the Blue Raiders. The offensive line has been a main concern thus far, not allowing more than 3 yards per carry and giving up sacks regularly. The line is missing some key pieces due to injury, and concerns are maximized by the added factor of RB Frank Peasant missing some time. For the Raiders to come up with a victory, the line MUST be a reinforced unit to the best of their ability. This will allow a slight chance for the running game to get going and give Nick Vattiato time in the pocket to step up and make a pass.

Another factor that needs to come together is Omari Kelly. Kelly has all the tools to be successful in blue and white. The problem is he has a bad case of the drops. Kelly is a big play player; however, he needs to catch the ball to make those plays and bring the energy into the offense. To me, Kelly is the x-factor in this Blue Raider offense and until he gets it together, this offense is missing something.

Overall, I feel the Blue Raiders and the Hilltoppers match up well (particularly in skill position matchups) however, concerns for the MTSU Offensive line prevent me from fully committing to a victory. Until the line shows they can handle pressure, they will continue to be a concern.

Prediction:

Western Kentucky 34

MTSU 21

