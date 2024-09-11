Middle Tennessee State's biggest rivalry game takes place this Saturday, at 6 PM Central, inside Floyd Stadium, against Western Kentucky. Both MTSU and WKU have 1-1 records. At this point of publication, WKU is a 7.5 point favorite. ESPN gives the Hilltoppers a 50.8 percent chance to walk away with the victory. Now is the time for the staff picks.



Jake Bolden: Head of the Blue Raider Podcast. 2-0 on the season I wish I had more ammo that would give me more confidence in making a selection for the home team. On the contrary, WKU hasn’t been nearly as impressive as I thought they would be in their first two weeks. If MTSU can get the run game going against a struggling rush defense and get TJ Finley off his spot and force him to throw on the run MTSU could make some noise in their CUSA opener. This pick is based solely on principle! Prediction: MTSU 34 Western Kentucky 31

Advertisement



Matthew Dossett: GoMiddle Publisher. 2-0 on the season. Let's not beat around the bush here. Saturday presents a humongous opportunity for the Blue Raiders. They get the ever hated Hilltoppers at home, inside Floyd Stadium with a chance to garner a statement victory in Coach Mason's first campaign in Murfreesboro. You typically really never know what to expect with rivalry games, but as of late, the series has been predictable. WKU has dominated the series as of late, and many signs point to their streak continuing Saturday. As Lee Corso would say, though, not so fast my friend! I have waffled back and forth on this one, but I have come to the conclusion that MT is going to pull a rabbit out of the hat Saturday in front of a good crowd. TJ Finley for the Tops has been much ballyhooed, but let's not make him out to be the second coming of Tom Brady. I expect some wackiness and some zaniness to the matchup. Maybe a crucial blocked punt, or even a scoop and score situation. I think early on the game will be like a boxing match, with both squads feeling each other out. I think we are going to have a ballgame on our hands when crunch time comes around. Every point will matter in this one, and I think MT puts up more points than WKU. Barely. Prediction: MTSU 31 Western Kentucky 30



Rickey Fuquay: Staff Analyst. 2-0 on the season Middle Tennessee suffered a 31 to 0 deficit and could never recover as the Rebels rolled the Blue Raiders 52 to 3 this past Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.The Blue Raiders head into Conference USA play to play their arch rival Western Kentucky in The 100 Miles of Hate game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and will air nationally on ESPN+.MT comes into this matchup having lost five straight and eight out of the last nine games against the Hilltoppers.I expect WKU to add to that streak and spoil MTSU's home C-USA opener Prediction: Western Kentucky 38 MTSU 31



Conner Smith: Football and Recruiting Analyst. 2-0 on the season Both teams have a lot of uncertainty surrounding their programs. Both were taken to the woodshed by top 10 teams and have wins over smaller school opponents.In terms of skill players I don’t believe there’s an edge. Nick Vattiato and TJ Finley are very talented QBs who have good weapons at their disposal.However, WKU is superior in the trenches on both sides. Middle could change that narrative this week but for now I’ve got to trust the eye test, and that says Western has the clear cut advantage.It will be a good game but WKU pulls away in the second half. Prediction: Western Kentucky 31 MTSU 17



Everhette Glenn: Recruiting Analyst. 2-0 on the season To me CUSA play opens up with a familiar foe in WKU. 100 Miles of Hate finally has some intrigue to it again. The Hilltoppers have won 8 of the last 9 matchups. While they have dominated lately, these teams seem more evenly matched this year. Weather forecasts show a chance of rain which should help the Blue Raiders with how they want to play. MTSU is currently a +7.5 underdog in this matchup and I really like that spread. Derek Mason gets the Blue Raiders fired up and ready to go. MTSU covers the +7.5 and wins outright. Prediction: MTSU 31 Western Kentucky 28



Shayne Pickering: Head football and recruiting analyst. 2-0 on the season There is finally excitement in Murfreesboro about a home game against the red school. However, while they might not know what a Hilltopper is, they do know that this year’s team is as talented as balanced as ever, which could cause some issues for a team that is still gelling in Derek Mason’s first season. As in most rivalry games, I expect them to be a competitive game with probably a slower first half. I expect Western Kentucky to pull away in the second half.On the bright side, Middle Tennessee could absolutely win this game. The defensive staff here will have the advantage of knowing they will see a passing attempt practically every play. I expect defensive coordinator Brian Stewart to blitz a lot to make TJ Finley uncomfortable. I also like the matchup of Holden Willis against any linebacker in the flat.I have WKU winning but I think this game will be closer than people think. If MTSU can win the games within the game like field position, the turnover battle, and the middle fours, they could leave this game with a victory. Prediction: Western Kentucky 30 MTSU 24